Teen ID’d as victim killed in late December crash in Colorado Springs

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:08 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a teenager was killed late last month after a driver lost control of their car and careened into a tree.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash in the wee hours of Dec. 28, finding the driver standing outside the car and a female passenger dead on scene. The driver had suffered some injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The collision happened on the north end of downtown along North Nevada near Columbia Street. Based on the investigation, detectives believe the driver was speeding when he hit a curb, drove into a median and crashed. The medians along that stretch of North Nevada are grassy and lined with trees.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in this crash.

The victim has been identified as a 17-year-old girl. Her name will not be released due to her age.

