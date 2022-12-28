Homicide suspect taken into custody along I-25 south of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southbound I-25 was closed on Wednesday south of Colorado Springs due to police activity.

The closure was announced just before 3 p.m. near the Ray Nixon Road exit.

According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers were assisting with the situation that started in the Douglas County area on Wednesday. Trooper Josh Lewis says State Patrol received reports of a possible homicide suspect driving a semi. Lewis says Fountain Police closed the highway near Mile Marker 125, the Ray Nixon Road Exit, and a suspect was taken into custody.

One lane was back open just before 3 p.m. Both lanes were open just before 4 p.m.

A Colorado Department of Transportation camera showed officers looking in the back of the truck at about 3:10 p.m. Additional details on the suspect were not available last time this article was updated.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, a body was found Wednesday morning close to S. Chambers Road and Digicomm Drive. The area is southeast of Dove Valley. The suspect taken into custody along I-25 is connected to this homicide investigation and was arrested without incident.

No other details were available last time this article was updated.

#I25 southbound: Road closed due to police activity between US 85 and Exit 125 - Ray Nixon Road. https://t.co/ZedaBTbiZc — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 28, 2022

