Homicide suspect taken into custody along I-25 south of Colorado Springs

Police activity.
Police activity.(CDOT)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southbound I-25 was closed on Wednesday south of Colorado Springs due to police activity.

The closure was announced just before 3 p.m. near the Ray Nixon Road exit.

According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers were assisting with the situation that started in the Douglas County area on Wednesday. Trooper Josh Lewis says State Patrol received reports of a possible homicide suspect driving a semi. Lewis says Fountain Police closed the highway near Mile Marker 125, the Ray Nixon Road Exit, and a suspect was taken into custody.

One lane was back open just before 3 p.m. Both lanes were open just before 4 p.m.

A Colorado Department of Transportation camera showed officers looking in the back of the truck at about 3:10 p.m. Additional details on the suspect were not available last time this article was updated.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, a body was found Wednesday morning close to S. Chambers Road and Digicomm Drive. The area is southeast of Dove Valley. The suspect taken into custody along I-25 is connected to this homicide investigation and was arrested without incident.

No other details were available last time this article was updated.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Fountain 12/2722.
Hours-long standoff in Fountain prompted evacuations Tuesday, suspect in custody
Generic law enforcement photo.
El Paso County woman finds body in her yard, suspicious death investigation underway
Possible pipe bomb in El Paso County 12/27/22.
Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County
St. Francis Hospital lock down 12/28/22
St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs back open after lock down due to security concern, no threat to hospital staff
Deadly crash near Nevada/Columbia 12/28/2022
Major downtown Colorado Springs road reopens Wednesday morning after deadly crash

Latest News

DUI image
Colorado looks to keep drunk drivers off of the road this New Year’s Eve
Left: Suspect Carlso Trejo. Right: Victim, Martin Rodarte. Background is crime scene.
Colorado Springs man allegedly killed his roommate with an arrow before trying to break into police substation
Minimum Wage
Colorado minimum wage to increase more than $1 in January 2023
Attorney General Weiser announces anti-theft taskforce