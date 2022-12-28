Driver rescued by Colorado Springs firefighters after getting truck stuck in tree

Crash on Sturgis Road in Colorado Springs 12/28/2022
Crash on Sturgis Road in Colorado Springs 12/28/2022(CSFD twitter)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was rescued by firefighters after getting their truck stuck in tree.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted about an ejection near Palmer Park, by Constitution and Circle, on Sturgis Road. Firefighters say a driver was trapped inside the truck “by the intrusion of the tree into the roof of the truck.”

According to footage tweeted by CSFD, the truck appears to have flipped on its side, stuck in a tree in front of a home.

The driver was rescued and taken to a hospital with injuries, although firefighters did not release the extent of those injuries, or any further details about how this crash happened.

We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

