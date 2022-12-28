Deadly crash closes major downtown Colorado Springs road Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash has shutdown a major downtown Colorado Springs road Wednesday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department communication center tweeted about a serious crash. North Nevada Avenue is currently closed in both directions between Columbia and Del Norte.

Police say a car was driving southbound on Nevada when it went into the median, and hit a tree. The female passenger died on scene. The male driver was taken to the hospital.

Police believe speed was a factor in this crash, but are unsure if this was a DUI-involved crash.

Police say this is the 55th death on Colorado Springs roads this year. At this point last year, there were 51.

11 News has a crew on scene. We will update this article once the area reopens.

N Nevada Av is closed in both directions until further notice between Columbia and Del Norte due to a serious traffic accident. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) December 28, 2022

