Deadly crash closes major downtown Colorado Springs road Wednesday morning

Deadly crash near Nevada/Columbia 12/28/2022
Deadly crash near Nevada/Columbia 12/28/2022(KKTV/Aleah Burggraff)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:08 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash has shutdown a major downtown Colorado Springs road Wednesday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department communication center tweeted about a serious crash. North Nevada Avenue is currently closed in both directions between Columbia and Del Norte.

Police say a car was driving southbound on Nevada when it went into the median, and hit a tree. The female passenger died on scene. The male driver was taken to the hospital.

Police believe speed was a factor in this crash, but are unsure if this was a DUI-involved crash.

Police say this is the 55th death on Colorado Springs roads this year. At this point last year, there were 51.

11 News has a crew on scene. We will update this article once the area reopens.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Fountain 12/2722.
Hours-long standoff in Fountain prompted evacuations Tuesday, suspect in custody
Possible pipe bomb in El Paso County 12/27/22.
Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County
Generic law enforcement photo.
El Paso County woman finds body in her yard, suspicious death investigation underway
Southbound I-25 just north of the Nevada/Tejon exit on Dec. 20, 2022.
Victim identified in Colorado Springs death Investigation along I-25
Ernesto Cruz
DUI suspect released after chase east of Colorado Springs

Latest News

Mild Wednesday - Snow Wednesday Night
Mild Wednesday - Snow Wednesday night
Crash on Sturgis Road in Colorado Springs 12/28/2022
Suspected DUI driver rescued by Colorado Springs firefighters after getting truck stuck in tree
Nightmare holiday travel for one airline
Nightmare travel for some amid massive delays and cancellations
Nightmare holiday travel for one airline
WATCH-Southwest flight cancellations continue, some say it's a nightmare