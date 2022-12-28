Colorado Springs man allegedly killed his roommate with an arrow before trying to break into police substation

Left: Suspect Carlso Trejo. Right: Victim, Martin Rodarte. Background is crime scene.
Left: Suspect Carlso Trejo. Right: Victim, Martin Rodarte. Background is crime scene.(CSPD/KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to arrest papers, a Colorado Springs killed his roommate with an arrow before trying to break into a police substation to turn himself in.

The arrest papers can be read at the bottom of this article. The victim was identified as 37-year-old Martin Rodarte by the coroner.

Investigators learned about the deadly incident when the suspect, Carlos Trejo, reportedly tried to break into a police substation to turn himself in on Dec. 18. The body of Rodarte was found in their apartment in the 1300 block of Kelly Johnson Boulevard on the north side of the city near I-25 and N. Academy. A compound archery bow was found near Rodarte’s body.

Police had made contact with Trejo a few days before the deadly incident, when Trejo reportedly admitted to using cocaine and acid.

Trejo is charged with 2nd-degree murder.

Read the arrest papers below:

