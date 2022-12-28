Colorado minimum wage to increase more than $1 in January 2023

Minimum Wage
Minimum Wage(Pexels)
By Tony Keith and Andrew J. Merideth
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the New Year, Colorado’s minimum wage will increase from $12.56 per hour to $13.65 per hour.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis also signed a law allowing local governments to set a higher minimum wage if they see fit. Minimum wage for tipped employees at the sate level will increase to $10.63 in 2023.

“We are building a strong economy that works for all Coloradans,” said Gov. Polis in a news release issued in September. “This new minimum wage of $13.65 builds upon our work to save Coloradans money, reduce the cost of everyday items, and put money back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans.”

Click here for a breakdown on minimum wage from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

Below is a breakdown of Colorado’s minimum wage over the years:

Minimum wage history, Colorado.
Minimum wage history, Colorado.(CDLE)

