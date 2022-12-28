Colorado minimum wage to increase more than $1 in January 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the New Year, Colorado’s minimum wage will increase from $12.56 per hour to $13.65 per hour.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis also signed a law allowing local governments to set a higher minimum wage if they see fit. Minimum wage for tipped employees at the sate level will increase to $10.63 in 2023.
“We are building a strong economy that works for all Coloradans,” said Gov. Polis in a news release issued in September. “This new minimum wage of $13.65 builds upon our work to save Coloradans money, reduce the cost of everyday items, and put money back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans.”
Click here for a breakdown on minimum wage from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Below is a breakdown of Colorado’s minimum wage over the years:
