Colorado looks to keep drunk drivers off of the road this New Year’s Eve

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement presence on the roads will be increased from Thursday until Monday as officials crack down on impaired driving during the New Year’s Eve holiday.

In an effort to get more people home safely and keep impaired drivers off of the road, both the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and McDivitt Law Firm are offering options to get people who have been drinking or partaking in other substances home at a reduced cost... or at no cost.

McDivitt Law Firm announced Tuesday that they’d be continuing their Safe Ride Home program this year, offering free cab rides home on New Year’s Eve to people in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. According to a release from the firm, all you have to do to take advantage of the offer is tell the driver it’s on McDivitt. The participating cab services are City Cab in Pueblo and zTrip in Colorado Springs.

Click here for more on the offer from McDivitt Law Firm.

“We found that we had so many clients who had been injured by people who were drunk, and so we decided ‘hey, this is something we can do in the community to help out to keep people off the streets when they’ve been drinking,’” Mike McDivitt, CEO of McDivitt Law Firm told 11 News.

McDivitt said these rides will only be offered to the passenger’s home, not another business or bar. He also said that since the program began in 2007, they’ve provided about 22,000 rides home on the company’s dollar.

“It’s close to $700,000… $750,000… I’ve lost track, but we feel this is… this is cheap compared to what the value of a life is,” McDivitt said.

Another program available statewide is CDOT’s “Nothing Uglier Than a DUI” campaign. Through Jan. 3, people can use the code “NODUISNYE” on the Lyft app to receive a $10 ride credit. CDOT officials said that finding a sober ride home, no matter what it takes, is one of the most important things to do when making holiday plans.

“Our roads can be a dangerous place because we know that there are impaired drivers out there, there’s people that are speeding, they’re driving reckless,” Sam Cole, CDOT’s Traffic Safety Manager, said. “We have to do all we can to maintain our own safety.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.