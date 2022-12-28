Car stolen with dog inside in Colorado Springs, owner asks for help getting her pup back

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is hoping the public can help find her dog Bruno after he was reportedly stolen, along with a car.

The crime happened Monday night at about 9:30 in the parking lot of Marshalls at 1760 E. Woodmen Ave. in Colorado Springs. The store is just east of N. Academy Boulevard. The owner tells 11 News her dog was inside the vehicle for a short period of time while they were away. When she returned to the spot she had parked, her car and Bruno were gone.

The stolen vehicle was later located, but as of Tuesday at 5 p.m., Bruno was still missing. The driver’s side windshield was broken out and the front license plate had been taken. Bruno does not have a microchip and was only wearing a red bandanna and gray harness with a brown leash when he was taken.

At the time of this writing, Colorado Springs Police were unable to confirm there was an active criminal investigation tied to the incident. KKTV 11 News is choosing to share this information in hopes someone found Bruno. If you have Bruno in your possession, please email AKeith@kktv.com, or if you turned him over to a shelter.

If you believe you have information on the suspect or suspects that could help police, call 719-444-7000. If a case number is confirmed by police for reference, it will be added to the article.

