Car stolen with dog inside in Colorado Springs, owner asks for help getting her pup back

Bruno was reportedly taken in Colorado Springs on 12/26/22.
Bruno was reportedly taken in Colorado Springs on 12/26/22.(11 News Viewer)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:04 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is hoping the public can help find her dog Bruno after he was reportedly stolen, along with a car.

The crime happened Monday night at about 9:30 in the parking lot of Marshalls at 1760 E. Woodmen Ave. in Colorado Springs. The store is just east of N. Academy Boulevard. The owner tells 11 News her dog was inside the vehicle for a short period of time while they were away. When she returned to the spot she had parked, her car and Bruno were gone.

The stolen vehicle was later located, but as of Tuesday at 5 p.m., Bruno was still missing. The driver’s side windshield was broken out and the front license plate had been taken. Bruno does not have a microchip and was only wearing a red bandanna and gray harness with a brown leash when he was taken.

At the time of this writing, Colorado Springs Police were unable to confirm there was an active criminal investigation tied to the incident. KKTV 11 News is choosing to share this information in hopes someone found Bruno. If you have Bruno in your possession, please email AKeith@kktv.com, or if you turned him over to a shelter.

If you believe you have information on the suspect or suspects that could help police, call 719-444-7000. If a case number is confirmed by police for reference, it will be added to the article.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Namba and Wyatt Gray hold their newborn daughter, Lilly, just after bringing her home....
Baby, it’s cold outside: Colorado Springs parents deliver daughter in subzero temperatures
Police cars and crime tape can be seen outside the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in...
Married couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide at suburban Denver Jehovah’s Witnesses church
Firefighters and law enforcement assess one of the two vehicles involved in the Dec. 24, 2022,...
11 injured in Christmas Eve crash near Colorado Springs
Possible pipe bomb in El Paso County 12/27/22.
Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County
Standoff in Fountain 12/2722.
Hours-long standoff in Fountain prompted evacuations Tuesday, suspect in custody

Latest News

Suspects: Samuel Rivera and Ashley Cooper
Multiple arrests made by SWAT in Pueblo on Christmas Eve
Crash north of Falcon 12/27/22.
Serious crash closes intersection north of Falcon in unincorporated El Paso County on Tuesday
Fountain Police posted on Facebook at 10 Tuesday morning, asking people to avoid the area of...
WATCH: Southern Colorado standoff ends with woman being taken into custody
Standoff in Fountain 12/2722.
Hours-long standoff in Fountain prompted evacuations Tuesday, suspect in custody