Attorney General Weiser announces anti-theft taskforce

COLORADO, Colo. (KKTV) - Attorney General Phil Weiser announced a statewide taskforce with the goal help stop people attempting to steal from retailers and resell them online. The announcement came Wednesday morning.

Weiser says the taskforce will bring together prosecutors from across the state to create a shared set of resources, share best practices, and give a point of engagement for private sector and non-profit organizations who are trying to combat theft.

This taskforce comes a few weeks before a new state law preventing the sale of stole goods through the internet goes into effect. The law requires companies that have online marketplaces to identify and verify online sellers and their information. They must also have an early identifiable reporting platform so users can flag suspicious activity. That law goes into effect on Jan. 1.

“Organized retail theft harms business, employees, and customers. Last legislative session, I partnered with the business community and retail leaders to pass legislation to clamp down on these criminal enterprises,” explained Attorney General Weiser. “I’m thankful to the bill sponsors, to our industry partners, and to law enforcement for their partnership and for the work ahead to curb this criminal activity.”

“Organized criminal exploitation of Colorado’s laws has resulted in a rise in some crimes including retail theft,” Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein says. “The changes made last year at the State Capitol, which will soon go into effect, were designed to plug this hole. Attorney General Weiser’s creation of a multi-jurisdictional task force will help ensure Colorado gets the best possible results as we see the implementation of the new law.”

To read the full report from the Attorney General’s office, click here.

