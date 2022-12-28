70-year-old man beaten to death in Thornton, search for suspect underway

THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead after an incident at a sports bar on Christmas night in Thornton.

At about 9:59 Christmas night, Thornton Police were called to Thirsty’s Sports Pub whee they say they found a 70-year-old man who was seriously injured after backing into the suspect’s car. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but he died of his injuries the next day.

At the time of writing this article Tuesday night, the suspect has not been identified. He’s described as a white male who is 5′-5′8″ tall with long red/blonde hair. Police say that he left the scene in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with a black vinyl wrapped hood and a large roof rack. It also may have damage on the front of it.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at (720) 977-5030

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.