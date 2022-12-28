70-year-old man beaten to death in Thornton, search for suspect underway

Generic police tape graphic.
Generic police tape graphic.(MGN)
By Andrew J. Merideth
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:59 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead after an incident at a sports bar on Christmas night in Thornton.

At about 9:59 Christmas night, Thornton Police were called to Thirsty’s Sports Pub whee they say they found a 70-year-old man who was seriously injured after backing into the suspect’s car. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but he died of his injuries the next day.

At the time of writing this article Tuesday night, the suspect has not been identified. He’s described as a white male who is 5′-5′8″ tall with long red/blonde hair. Police say that he left the scene in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with a black vinyl wrapped hood and a large roof rack. It also may have damage on the front of it.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at (720) 977-5030

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Namba and Wyatt Gray hold their newborn daughter, Lilly, just after bringing her home....
Baby, it’s cold outside: Colorado Springs parents deliver daughter in subzero temperatures
Police cars and crime tape can be seen outside the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in...
Married couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide at suburban Denver Jehovah’s Witnesses church
Firefighters and law enforcement assess one of the two vehicles involved in the Dec. 24, 2022,...
11 injured in Christmas Eve crash near Colorado Springs
Possible pipe bomb in El Paso County 12/27/22.
Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County
Standoff in Fountain 12/2722.
Hours-long standoff in Fountain prompted evacuations Tuesday, suspect in custody

Latest News

WATCH: Suspect wanted after shooting threat
WATCH: Suspect wanted after shooting threat
12/27/22
WATCH: Man suspected of DUI and leading authorities on a chase
12/27/22
WATCH: Death investigation in northern El Paso County
Standoff in Fountain 12/2722.
Hours-long standoff in Fountain prompted evacuations Tuesday, suspect in custody