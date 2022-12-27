Water pours into Ohio Senate after Statehouse pipe bursts

Water also apparently pooled outside of the Ohio governor's ceremonial office before the flow was shut off. (TWITTER|@JAYHOTTINGER)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials are assessing water damage at the Ohio Statehouse after a pipe burst during freezing weather, sending water pouring into the Senate chamber, an adjacent lounge for lawmakers, and other areas on Tuesday morning.

Retiring state Sen. Jay Hottinger tweeted video showing water falling from a ceiling into an overflowing container and pooling across the patterned carpet of the empty Senate floor, adding that his last day at the Statehouse was “not going very well.”

Hottinger told The Columbus Dispatch that water also streamed down stairs and pooled outside Gov. Mike DeWine’s ceremonial office before the flow was shut off.

Laura Battocletti, executive director of the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board that maintains the Statehouse, told reporters that workers were drying things out by afternoon and starting to evaluate any damage.

Water also apparently pooled outside of the Ohio governor's ceremonial office before the flow was shut off. (WBNS)

It isn’t expected to affect the scheduled start of the new legislative session next week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Namba and Wyatt Gray hold their newborn daughter, Lilly, just after bringing her home....
Baby, it’s cold outside: Colorado Springs parents deliver daughter in subzero temperatures
Police cars and crime tape can be seen outside the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in...
Married couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide at suburban Denver Jehovah’s Witnesses church
Firefighters and law enforcement assess one of the two vehicles involved in the Dec. 24, 2022,...
11 injured in Christmas Eve crash near Colorado Springs
The scene on Barnes Road near Charlotte Parkway.
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after couple found near crashed ATVs in north Colorado Springs creek
Questions remain after an early morning shooting outside a church in Thorton, Colorado.
2 killed in shooting at Colorado Jehovah’s Witnesses hall

Latest News

Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
On-Time Traffic Alert KKTV.
Serious crash closes intersection north of Falcon in unincorporated El Paso County on Tuesday
Standoff in Fountain 12/2722.
Hours-long standoff in Fountain prompted evacuations Tuesday, suspect in custody
FILE – Money
Mega Millions jackpot more than $500,000 Tuesday night
An EMS crew reunites with the mother they helped deliver a pair of twins.
EMS workers meet twin girls they helped deliver early