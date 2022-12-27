Teen girl killed in Colorado, search for suspect vehicle underway

Suspect vehicle tied to teen's death in Colorado.
Suspect vehicle tied to teen's death in Colorado.(Denver PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - A teen girl is dead and the search for a suspect is underway in Colorado.

The Denver Police Department is asking for help with locating the suspect vehicle, a 2012 grey Honda CR-V with Colorado license plate CNE-1428, pictured at the top of this article. Investigators believe the vehicle was used in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl.

The victim was found in the 4900 block of N. Salida St. on Monday. The neighborhood is in the Gateway area on the east side of Denver. The victim was identified as Tayanna Manuel.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 720-913-7867.

