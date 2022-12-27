Teen girl killed in Colorado, search for suspect vehicle underway

DENVER (KKTV) - A teen girl is dead and the search for a suspect is underway in Colorado.

The Denver Police Department is asking for help with locating the suspect vehicle, a 2012 grey Honda CR-V with Colorado license plate CNE-1428, pictured at the top of this article. Investigators believe the vehicle was used in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old girl.

The victim was found in the 4900 block of N. Salida St. on Monday. The neighborhood is in the Gateway area on the east side of Denver. The victim was identified as Tayanna Manuel.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 720-913-7867.

ALERT: #DPD is conducting an outdoor death investigation in the 4900 block of Salida Ct. #Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will provide victim information and cause of death. If the status of this investigation changes, we will update on this thread. pic.twitter.com/3fpG3X6tT4 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 26, 2022

