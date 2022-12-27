Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off." (SOURCE: Natalie McClain)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ever had a dance battle with your teacher?

A group of students at one school challenged their teacher to a dance-off between exams on Dec. 23. The results sent them all screaming.

The student went straight into “attack mode” first.

But the students’ teacher Yolanda Turner brought her A game.

Assistant principal Natalie McClain filmed the moment with her eighth graders.

The video quickly went viral.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Namba and Wyatt Gray hold their newborn daughter, Lilly, just after bringing her home....
Baby, it’s cold outside: Colorado Springs parents deliver daughter in subzero temperatures
Police cars and crime tape can be seen outside the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in...
Married couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide at suburban Denver Jehovah’s Witnesses church
Firefighters and law enforcement assess one of the two vehicles involved in the Dec. 24, 2022,...
11 injured in Christmas Eve crash near Colorado Springs
The scene on Barnes Road near Charlotte Parkway.
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after couple found near crashed ATVs in north Colorado Springs creek
Questions remain after an early morning shooting outside a church in Thorton, Colorado.
2 killed in shooting at Colorado Jehovah’s Witnesses hall

Latest News

Possible pipe bomb in El Paso County 12/27/22.
Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County
Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County
Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County
McDivitt offering free rides on New Year’s Eve in Colorado Springs and Pueblo
Visitors are welcomed off Tejon Street by a placename arch between the historic Carlton &...
Opening ceremony for AdAmAn Alley on Wednesday in Colorado Springs
FILE - This booking photo provided by Glynn County, Ga., Sheriff's Office shows Jackie Johnson,...
Hearing delayed for ex-DA charged in wake of Arbery killing