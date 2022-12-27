Southwest flyers frustrated with lack of communication from the airline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Travelers trying to get home after Christmas are hitting a few bumps in the road and not because of turbulence.

Thousands of flight cancellations have created chaos at the airports.

Tuesday, there are 2,800 hundred canceled flights with Denver International Airport getting hit the worse.

Southwest Airlines has seen the most cancellations nationwide.

Experts say this was initially from severe weather and then snowballed into a larger problem following staffing issues and too quick of flight turnaround times.

“I know they are kind of in the line of fire right now but they are, they have great customer service. They are trying their best. But I think all of the carriers will once again be reviewing their battle plans after we get through this holiday season,” said Kathleen Bangs with Flightaware.

Southwest Airlines did issue a response to the cancellations apologizing to it’s staff and customers, but flyers in the Colorado Springs Airport say they are having a difficult time getting any information about their flights from the airline.

“I’ve been on the phone with Southwest all day getting a busy signal,” said a Southwest passenger, “I’m flying into Vegas and a friend of mine in Vegas checked with the airport there and they said flight 492 to Vegas was never canceled and that it was on schedule. I went to check my luggage and it said it was canceled. So I’m getting mixed messages from everybody.”

“I got one text that it was delayed. And nothing after that no,” said Joel Olson who’s son has been trying to return home to Arizona. “We tried to reach out a couple of times but we kept getting the busy signal and then a dropped call. It just wouldn’t go through. I eventually got through the phone tree but then it hung up on me.”

“My flight leaves at 6:20 but I didn’t get a text or an email that it was canceled until they shipped my bags in. So it looks like I’ll be staying here until at least the 31st,” said Lisa Bell, a Southwest passenger.

