Snowboarder killed, three others caught in avalanche near Winter Park

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:49 AM MST
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A snowboarder was killed, and three others were caught in an avalanche.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, along with rescue crews, responded to a report of an avalanche on the west side of Berthoud Pass near the Town of Winter Park.

Deputies say four people were caught in an avalanche, resulting in two people being buried. Bystanders and family members were able to help rescue one of the people buried. The second person, a 44-year-old man, was found dead on scene.

The victim has not yet been identified. We will update this article as we learn more.

