Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation was underway Tuesday morning after a possible explosive device was found in unincorporated El Paso County east of Colorado Springs.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated. The investigation was in an area near Highway 24 and Highway 94.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office posted the following to Twitter at 10:15 a.m.:

“Possible explosive device found near business on Air Lane in unincorporated El Paso County. A cordon has been established of several hundred yards. STAY AWAY! Regional EOD is en route. Media staging on Space Village Drive just west of MarkSheffel. PIO en route, eta 45 min.”

