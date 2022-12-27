Police in Colorado Springs looking for man who reportedly threatened to shoot up a McDonald’s

CSPD looking for suspect accused of threatening McDonald's
CSPD looking for suspect accused of threatening McDonald's(CSPD)
By Andrew J. Merideth
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are looking for a man they believe threatened to shoot up a McDonald’s last month.

They say the incident happened on Nov. 12 at the McDonald’s at 2801 North Academy Dr. just east of Palmer Park.

Police say that he entered the drive through at 1:40 a.m. and was “irate” with employees while ordering his food.

They then go on to say that the suspect pulled up to the window, exited his car, and threatened an employee with a handgun before getting back in his car and driving away northbound on Flintridge Drive.

The suspect is described as a white male between 6′ and 6′2″ with brown hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Investigator Gary Frasier at 719-444-7235, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867)

A photo of the suspect are at the top of this article.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Namba and Wyatt Gray hold their newborn daughter, Lilly, just after bringing her home....
Baby, it’s cold outside: Colorado Springs parents deliver daughter in subzero temperatures
Police cars and crime tape can be seen outside the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in...
Married couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide at suburban Denver Jehovah’s Witnesses church
Firefighters and law enforcement assess one of the two vehicles involved in the Dec. 24, 2022,...
11 injured in Christmas Eve crash near Colorado Springs
The scene on Barnes Road near Charlotte Parkway.
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after couple found near crashed ATVs in north Colorado Springs creek
Questions remain after an early morning shooting outside a church in Thorton, Colorado.
2 killed in shooting at Colorado Jehovah’s Witnesses hall

Latest News

Possible pipe bomb in El Paso County 12/27/22.
Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County
Ernesto Cruz
DUI suspect released after chase east of Colorado Springs
Suspect vehicle tied to teen's death in Colorado.
Teen girl killed in Colorado, search for suspect vehicle underway
Standoff in Fountain 12/2722.
Evacuation orders issued for a Fountain neighborhood