Police in Colorado Springs looking for man who reportedly threatened to shoot up a McDonald’s

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are looking for a man they believe threatened to shoot up a McDonald’s last month.

They say the incident happened on Nov. 12 at the McDonald’s at 2801 North Academy Dr. just east of Palmer Park.

Police say that he entered the drive through at 1:40 a.m. and was “irate” with employees while ordering his food.

They then go on to say that the suspect pulled up to the window, exited his car, and threatened an employee with a handgun before getting back in his car and driving away northbound on Flintridge Drive.

The suspect is described as a white male between 6′ and 6′2″ with brown hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Investigator Gary Frasier at 719-444-7235, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867)

A photo of the suspect are at the top of this article.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.