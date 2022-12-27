Opening ceremony for AdAmAn Alley on Wednesday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The AdAmAn Club is scheduled to host the grand opening of AdAmAn Alley on Wednesday afternoon.

AdAmAn alley was closed for renovations for nearly two years. The grand opening will happen just before the 100th anniversary of the club’s first climb up Pikes Peak to set off fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

The celebration will start Wednesday afternoon at 4:30.

Guests can enter through the Silver Ballroom at the Mining Exchange and can explore the alley.

More information can be found here: DowntownCS.com/adaman-alley-opening-celebration.

