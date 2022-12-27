McDivitt offering free rides on New Year’s Eve in Colorado Springs and Pueblo

(KKTV)
By Andrew J. Merideth
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:47 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - McDivitt Law Firm is offering free cab rides on New Year’s Eve to keep drunk drivers off the street in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

“If you or someone you know has had too much to drink on New Year’s Eve, contact a participating cab service,” part of a news release from the law firm reads. “Call City Cab in Pueblo at 719-543-2525 or if you’re in Colorado Springs, call zTrip (formerly Yellow Cab) at 719-766-4567, or use the zTrip app to order a ride. If you use the zTrip app, make sure you mark ‘Pay in Car’ at the time of booking. When you get in the cab, just tell your driver, ‘It’s on McDivitt.’ Please note, these rides are only available between the drinking establishment and the customer’s home, not to another bar or restaurant.”

To learn more, click here.

Due to the high demand of cab rides, rides cannot be guaranteed to everyone, although the law firm states every attempt will be made to fulfill all requests. Tips are not included.

