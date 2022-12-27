Holiday travel woes expected to last longer this year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Even as the holiday season wraps up, the stress of holiday travel isn’t expected to disappear anytime soon.

The 11 Breaking Weather Team says the recent winter storms across the nation are wrapping up; however, officials at the Colorado Springs Airport says airlines are still dealing with the fallout.

“What we’re starting to see now is that domino effect,” Dana Schield with the Colorado Springs Airport said. “So, once an airline has a disruption to their network, it does kind of cause a trickle down effect. So, the delays and cancellations that we’re seeing coming in now are not necessarily weather related, but more crew related or aircraft issues.”

She tells 11 News that normally, at this time of year, airlines and airports see a larger influx of travelers. This, paired with more workers taking the holidays off, creates more delays. This year, though, most of the nation dealt with a winter storm, grounding tens of thousands of flights for days. Schield says this creates more complications.

“I think it is going to take a little bit longer for those carriers to get caught up,” she said.

Among those catching up is Southwest Airlines, who cancelled all of their flights out of Colorado Springs through Friday on Monday evening.

In the meantime, she recommends following certain steps to stay ahead of the complications.

First and foremost, she recommends not calling airports for flight information. She says they will not be able to help with most flight issues, and that those lines need to remain open for emergencies.

Instead, she recommends calling the airline directly for information.

She also recommends using the website, Flight Aware, for updated information on flights nationwide.

Finally, she recommends preparing for the larger crowds and wait times.

“I always tell travelers during the you know, influx and travel like the summer and the holiday season, there are more people traveling and more things can happen and you know, you’re surrounded by a lot more people that are going through a lot of different things,” she said.

She also says that she cannot pinpoint when this post-holiday congestion will ease and that travelers should prepare for anything in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.