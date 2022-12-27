Evacuation orders issued for a Fountain neighborhood

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain Police issued an evacuation notice from the area of the the 500 Block of Royalty Place Tuesday morning.

They were asking those in the area to leave quickly and to not re-enter until it is safe.

Fountain Police posted the following on Facebook at 10:22am:

“Reports of a suicidal female in an apartment who was shooting out the window. ¼ mile radius from the location has been evacuated. ...Police Activity in the 500 block of Royalty Pl. Please avoid the area.”

This article may or may not be updated with more information as it becomes available.

