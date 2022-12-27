El Paso County woman finds body in her yard, suspicious death investigation underway

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a woman found a body in her yard on Monday.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the body was found in unincorporated El Paso County, in the 20000 block of Lockridge Drive. The neighborhood is east of Highway 83 and south the E. Palmer Divide Avenue.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a deceased adult male,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “Based on evidence at the scene, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division personnel responded and took over the investigation.”

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the coroner’s office. As more details become available KKTV 11 News will provide updates.

