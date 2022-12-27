DUI suspect released after chase east of Colorado Springs

Ernesto Cruz
Ernesto Cruz(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew J. Merideth
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:02 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s office made an arrest in a DUI case.

The sheriff’s office is reporting that on Monday morning, a patrol lieutenant saw a sedan back into a fuel pump at a convenience store in unincorporated El Paso County. They say that the vehicle drove through the parking lot at a high speed. When the deputy pulled up behind the vehicle and turned on their lights, they say that the driver continued travelling northbound on Marksheffel Road.

The chase was stopped due to the low severity of the crime, but the driver swerved across the median into oncoming traffic and crashed on the opposite side of the road. That driver was identified as Ernesto Cruz. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on the felony charge of Eluding, as well as DUI and Reckless Driving.

He posted a $2,000 dollar bond and was released.

