Armed man shot, killed by police in northern Colorado

One dead following Wood County officer involved shooting
One dead following Wood County officer involved shooting(MGN)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:10 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed man was shot and killed by police in northern Colorado.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Greeley Police Department responded to a request for medical assistance in the area of the 100 block of East 24th Street. Officers say they encountered an armed man, who reportedly refused to comply with commands. The 29-year-old suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified, was shot by police, and later died at a hospital.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to please contact Investigations Sergeant Kurt Clow at 970-674-6410 or kclow@windsorgov.com.

