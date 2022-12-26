Home security systems growing in popularity for Americans
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You may have gotten one for Christmas to protect your home, because according to a national survey by U.S. News and World Reports, more and more Americans are turning to home security systems to protect themselves and their homes.
“Our survey shows that a vast majority of Americans think that home security cameras deter crime and they would feel safer if their neighbors had them installed,” said Jeff Kinney, Senior Technology Editor for US News & World Reports.
Key takeaways from the survey:
- 38% use their cameras to monitor delivery workers
- 32% us their cameras to monitor their neighborhood
- 34% don’t believe they need to disclose to domestic workers they have cameras
- 48% look at their camera footage daily
- 32% have caught porch pirates on their cameras
- 49% worry about hackers getting into their cameras to watch them
- 13% have been victims of camera hacking
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.