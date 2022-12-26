Home security systems growing in popularity for Americans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You may have gotten one for Christmas to protect your home, because according to a national survey by U.S. News and World Reports, more and more Americans are turning to home security systems to protect themselves and their homes.

“Our survey shows that a vast majority of Americans think that home security cameras deter crime and they would feel safer if their neighbors had them installed,” said Jeff Kinney, Senior Technology Editor for US News & World Reports.

Key takeaways from the survey:

38% use their cameras to monitor delivery workers

32% us their cameras to monitor their neighborhood

34% don’t believe they need to disclose to domestic workers they have cameras

48% look at their camera footage daily

32% have caught porch pirates on their cameras

49% worry about hackers getting into their cameras to watch them

13% have been victims of camera hacking

