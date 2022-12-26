Home security systems growing in popularity for Americans

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You may have gotten one for Christmas to protect your home, because according to a national survey by U.S. News and World Reports, more and more Americans are turning to home security systems to protect themselves and their homes.

“Our survey shows that a vast majority of Americans think that home security cameras deter crime and they would feel safer if their neighbors had them installed,” said Jeff Kinney, Senior Technology Editor for US News & World Reports.

Key takeaways from the survey:

  • 38% use their cameras to monitor delivery workers
  • 32% us their cameras to monitor their neighborhood
  • 34% don’t believe they need to disclose to domestic workers they have cameras
  • 48% look at their camera footage daily
  • 32% have caught porch pirates on their cameras
  • 49% worry about hackers getting into their cameras to watch them
  • 13% have been victims of camera hacking

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters and law enforcement assess one of the two vehicles involved in the Dec. 24, 2022,...
11 injured in Christmas Eve crash near Colorado Springs
Police cars and crime tape can be seen outside the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in...
Married couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide at suburban Denver Jehovah’s Witnesses church
At least one injured in shooting at a southern Colorado Walmart
The scene on Barnes Road near Charlotte Parkway.
2 critical after couple found near crashed ATVs in north Colorado Springs creek
The scene on Rusty Nail Point on Dec. 24, 2022.
1 in critical condition after reported accidental shooting in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Fire in Colorado Springs 12/20/22.
Missing cat found days after house fire in Colorado Springs
Security Cameras
Security cameras growing in popularity for Americans
Quiet week ahead
Quiet week ahead
Nicole Namba and Wyatt Gray hold their newborn daughter, Lilly, just after bringing her home....
Baby, it’s cold outside: Colorado Springs parents deliver daughter in subzero temperatures