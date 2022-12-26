Crews called to a house fire in Colorado Springs Monday morning

Colorado Springs Fire Department logo
Colorado Springs Fire Department logo (KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:31 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a house fire in Colorado Springs Monday morning.

Just before 10:20 a.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced there was a working fire in the 6000 block of Castlewood Ln. The neighborhood is northeast of the Pulpit Rock area.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

