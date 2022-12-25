Police investigate homicide at Jehovah’s Witnesses church in Denver suburb

THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement including a bomb squad have swarmed a church in Thornton as part of an active homicide investigation Sunday morning.

Thornton police have released few details about the case, but sister station CBS Denver is reporting at least one person is dead in the parking lot outside the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Milky Way. A broken window can be seen:

Here’s where the activity seems to be centered around. Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. There is a dead person in the parking lot(not pictured). A window is broken out on the building. Bomb robot checking out the scene now. pic.twitter.com/XIAdVcG4Ka — Michael Abeyta (@AbeytaCBS4) December 25, 2022

Police first tweeted about the investigation just after 10:30 Sunday morning. They say there is no current threat.

Still very early in the investigation. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department’s Hazardous Materials Unit is on scene as well. More details as they become available… pic.twitter.com/BnQAJ6rMOx — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) December 25, 2022

