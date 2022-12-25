Police investigate homicide at Jehovah’s Witnesses church in Denver suburb

Police cars and crime tape can be seen outside the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in...
Police cars and crime tape can be seen outside the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Thornton on Dec. 25, 2022.(CBS Denver)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement including a bomb squad have swarmed a church in Thornton as part of an active homicide investigation Sunday morning.

Thornton police have released few details about the case, but sister station CBS Denver is reporting at least one person is dead in the parking lot outside the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Milky Way. A broken window can be seen:

Police first tweeted about the investigation just after 10:30 Sunday morning. They say there is no current threat.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

