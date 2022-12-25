Married couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide at suburban Denver Jehovah’s Witnesses church

Police cars and crime tape can be seen outside the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Thornton on Dec. 25, 2022.
Police cars and crime tape can be seen outside the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Thornton on Dec. 25, 2022.(CBS Denver)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A married couple was found dead in what Thornton, Colorado, police are calling a suspected murder-suicide.

“On a day that’s historically associated with joy, family and fun, we’re saddened to inform you of the following,” the Thornton Police Department said in a news release on the tragedy just after noon on Christmas.

The police department said its officers were called to a fire at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Milky Way.

“It was then reported that an adult female was shot and killed by an adult male, who then shot and killed himself,” the news release went on. “The deceased individuals were married and former members of the Kingdom Hall congregation.”

Sister station CBS Denver says the shooting may have occurred outside, as its reporter saw one of the victims in the church parking lot:

A bomb squad responded to the scene for reported “suspicious devices.” Police have not released any further information.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

