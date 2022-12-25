Married couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide at suburban Denver Jehovah’s Witnesses church

THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A married couple was found dead in what Thornton, Colorado, police are calling a suspected murder-suicide.

“On a day that’s historically associated with joy, family and fun, we’re saddened to inform you of the following,” the Thornton Police Department said in a news release on the tragedy just after noon on Christmas.

The police department said its officers were called to a fire at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Milky Way.

“It was then reported that an adult female was shot and killed by an adult male, who then shot and killed himself,” the news release went on. “The deceased individuals were married and former members of the Kingdom Hall congregation.”

Sister station CBS Denver says the shooting may have occurred outside, as its reporter saw one of the victims in the church parking lot:

Here’s where the activity seems to be centered around. Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. There is a dead person in the parking lot(not pictured). A window is broken out on the building. Bomb robot checking out the scene now. pic.twitter.com/XIAdVcG4Ka — Michael Abeyta (@AbeytaCBS4) December 25, 2022

A bomb squad responded to the scene for reported “suspicious devices.” Police have not released any further information.

Still very early in the investigation. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department’s Hazardous Materials Unit is on scene as well. More details as they become available… pic.twitter.com/BnQAJ6rMOx — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) December 25, 2022

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

