At least one injured in shooting at a southern Colorado Walmart

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one man was injured after a shooting at a southern Colorado Walmart. This happened Saturday afternoon in Alamosa.

Police there say they were called to the Walmart for a possible shooting. When they arrived, they say they initially didn’t find any victims; however, they say the San Luis Valley Regional Medical Center called, saying someone who was stabbed was taken to the emergency room.

Alamosa police say the man who was reportedly stabbed was involved in the shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart. They say they believe an altercation took place there, where shots were fired.

Police say they are still gathering information on possible suspects and victims involved. So far, they have several people of interest detained.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to call Alamosa police at (719) 589-5807.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we learn more.

