Club Q holds Christmas Eve memorial

Just over a month after the tragedy at Club Q, members of the Colorado Springs community gathered on Christmas Eve to honor the lives lost.
By Lauren Watson
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 6:39 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
People gathered outside of the club Saturday night to sing Christmas songs in honor of and share memories of Ashley Paugh, Raymond Green Vance, Kelly Loving, Derrick Rump and Daniel Aston.

Those who attended sang specific songs dedicated to each victim, and they then continued to sing past the event’s original end time.

Event organizer Dr. Dennis Natali said that tiki-torch-like displays lit tonight, with flames in the middle of different colored hearts for each of those lives lost, will eventually be a permanent part of Club Q following its redesign announced earlier this month.

