2 critical after couple found near crashed ATVs in north Colorado Springs creek

The scene on Barnes Road near Charlotte Parkway.
The scene on Barnes Road near Charlotte Parkway.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 2:35 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are in critical condition after they were found by a pair of crashed ATVs in a creek Christmas morning.

Firefighters tell 11 News people walking in the area spotted the crash site in a creek 70 feet from Barnes Road near Charlotte Parkway and called 911. It’s unclear how long the man and woman had been there before they were found.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what exactly happened and tell 11 News it’s still unclear whether the couple were actually riding on the ATVs.

We will update this article as we learn more.

