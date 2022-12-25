11 injured in Christmas Eve crash near Colorado Springs

Firefighters and law enforcement assess one of the two vehicles involved in the Dec. 24, 2022,...
Firefighters and law enforcement assess one of the two vehicles involved in the Dec. 24, 2022, crash at Highway 24 and Constitution.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 8:07 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Seven children were among those injured in a suspected drunk driving crash Christmas Eve night.

State Patrol says the kids and two adults were traveling in a Chevy Express van when a Jeep made a sudden turn in front of them. The van broadsided the Jeep and both vehicles spun off the road.

The two people in the Jeep and all nine in the van were transported to the hospital with injuries ranging from moderate to serious.

The collision happened at Highway 24 and Constitution. The westbound side of the highway was closed for four hours, reopening about 3:30 Sunday morning.

Troopers say alcohol was the likely culprit in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

