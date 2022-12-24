Veteran uses ‘intuition’ to win 6 lottery prizes in same drawing for more than $1 million

Raymond Roberts Sr. says he has played the same lottery numbers for more than 20 years.
Raymond Roberts Sr. says he has played the same lottery numbers for more than 20 years.(Massachusetts Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 12:04 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALL RIVER, Mass. (Gray News) - A Massachusetts man said he used his “intuition” to win multiple prizes in the same lottery drawing.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, Raymond Roberts Sr. won six $25,000 yearly prizes for life in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after purchasing multiple tickets with the same numbers earlier this month.

Roberts cited “intuition” as his reason for purchasing multiple tickets with the same numbers.

The Vietnam veteran said the numbers were a combination of anniversary dates and birthdays that he has been playing in multiple lottery games for over 20 years.

Lottery officials said Roberts chose the $390,000 cash option for five of his prizes, receiving $1,950,000 before taxes.

Roberts shared that he plans to use a portion of his winnings to buy a motorcycle.

Roberts purchased his winning tickets at Royal Liquors on Main Street in Fall River. The store received a total of $30,000 in bonuses for its sale of the tickets, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A power outage affected the Manitou Springs and Cascade areas west of Colorado Springs, on...
Power outage affects over 3,000 customers west of Colorado Springs, in Highway 24 area
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
1 dead, 2nd rescued in Colorado Springs during sub-zero temperatures
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
Crash along Nevada in Colorado Springs.
Crash involving a pedestrian under investigation in Colorado Springs Friday night
Example of brands on cattle reportedly stolen.
80 cattle reportedly stolen in Colorado, brands on missing animals include SJM and TC

Latest News

The ad that started it all.
NORAD Santa Tracker: 67-year-old tradition started with wrong number
Mark Sorter clears snow from a downtown ice skating rink, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Des Moines,...
Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel
Deadly temperatures in southern Colorado
Freezing temperatures turn deadly in southern Colorado
Winter storm impacts the US. (CNN NEWS12 NEW JERSEY KSL WLEX DOUGLAS COUNTY KANSAS GOVERNMENT...
Mega storm turns deadly, snarls Christmas travel
The scene on Rusty Nail Point on Dec. 24, 2022.
1 in critical condition after reported accidental shooting in Colorado Springs