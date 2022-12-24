Freezing temperatures turn deadly in southern Colorado

One person found dead, police say they might have been looking for warmth
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:37 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Spring Police are reporting that one person has died from exposure to the freezing temperatures, and another is in the hospital. They say the man found dead was near a transformer, likely trying to get warm. The man in the hospital was found near a homeless camp.

11News spoke with local experts about how these temperatures can quickly turn deadly.

Springs Rescue Mission said they’re trying to get as many people off the streets as possible when the temperatures drop. They say they’ve seen hundreds of people over the last few days.

Michael Janisky is one of the more than 470 people who stayed at the shelter last night. He said he has had to bear temperatures like this in the past.

“There were times when I thought I was going to freeze to death, three or four times,” said Michael Janisky, a client with Springs Rescue Mission.

Travis Williams with Springs Rescue Mission said their record number of guests in one night was 475. On Thursday night, they had 470.

“When these temperatures drop, it is life or death for many folks,” said Chief of Development Officer of Springs Rescue Mission Travis Williams.

Memorial Hospital reports they have treated five cases of frostbite since Wednesday.

“It’s quite unfortunate because a vast majority of our patients who have frostbite are also unhoused or are homeless,” said Dr. Arek Wiktor, Director of UCHealth Burn & Frostbite Center.

Last year, El Paso County Coroner’s Office said 12 people died from hypothermia. Janisky said it’s one of the most brutal things you can imagine.

“I wouldn’t put that on my worst enemy, sleeping out there,” said Janisky.

Williams said he’s expecting another night with hundreds staying there again Friday night.

