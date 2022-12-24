Crash involving a pedestrian under investigation in Colorado Springs Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a pedestrian was under investigation Friday night in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received a all at about 6:30 p.m. after a woman was reportedly hit by a car in the 1200 block of S. Nevada Avenue. The area is near I-25 close to Dorchester Park. The driver involved stayed at the scecne. The woman was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.

Last time this article was updated at 7:15 p.m., northbound I-25 was closed for the investigation.

