Crash involving a pedestrian under investigation in Colorado Springs Friday night

Crash along Nevada in Colorado Springs.
Crash along Nevada in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:27 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a pedestrian was under investigation Friday night in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received a all at about 6:30 p.m. after a woman was reportedly hit by a car in the 1200 block of S. Nevada Avenue. The area is near I-25 close to Dorchester Park. The driver involved stayed at the scecne. The woman was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.

Last time this article was updated at 7:15 p.m., northbound I-25 was closed for the investigation.

Depending on the circumstances of the crash, this article may or may not be updated. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on a serious crash that impacted traffic on a busy roadway.

