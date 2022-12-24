Colorado Springs Airport Experiencing Delays and Cancellations During Holiday Travel Season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials tell me the Colorado Springs Airport experienced numerous delays and 25 total cancellations between Wednesday and Friday.

This is due to the winter weather affecting large portions of Colorado and the rest of the United States. Ten-thousand flights were delayed nationwide on Friday. Travelers tell us this is creating obstacles in their holiday plans.

“Apparently there are no more flights so we are trying to get a hold of someone that can help us.”

Beatrice and Ivory Carpenter are from Pagosa Springs, they were traveling to Houston to see their extended family for Christmas, but when their initial flight to Phoenix was delayed they missed their connection.

“We haven’t seen the side of the family in over two years so I was really looking forward to going and hope we can make it out there.”

Lauri and Mike’s trip to Minneapolis to see their sons was also cut short.

“We were supposed to fly out last night and it was canceled. We found about it before we left for the airport.”

“Now we can only spend three days there. We have to be back by Monday because of our dog sitter.”

Officials recommend checking into your flight as early as you can and signing up for text alerts to keep up with possible delays.

