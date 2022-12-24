1 in critical condition after reported accidental shooting in Colorado Springs

The scene on Rusty Nail Point on Dec. 24, 2022.
The scene on Rusty Nail Point on Dec. 24, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 12:22 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is fighting for his life after he was accidentally shot early Christmas Eve morning.

Officers were called to Rusty Nail Point off Chelton and Hancock Expressway on a reported shooting just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They were told over the phone that a gun had gone off in a home and one person had been hit. The reported shooter was still at the house when police pulled up.

Detectives are still investigating what exactly led up to the shooting but say it appears at minimum, it was the result of reckless behavior.

The victim was in critical condition at last report.

