Young boy calls 911 after fire sparks in Cimarron Hills home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews across southern Colorado battled a home fire in the Cimarron Hills area.

Chief Andrew York with Cimarron Hills Fire Department tells 11 News the fire sparked around noon on White Mountain Drive. This is in the eastern part of Colorado Springs.

As fire crews arrived, they saw smoke filling up the entire home. Firefighters say when they went inside, the kitchen and stove was on fire. Luckily, they only had to use a water can instead of a water hose to put out this fire pretty quickly.

Chief York tells 11 News the fire might have been caused by grease. He also spoke about the crucial moment the young boy called 911.

“Oh it’s critical,” said Chief York. “Critical for anyone to call 911 as fast as they can. For that kid to be able to have that ability to make that decision, call 911 and give us the information that we need to be able to know his address and to be able to give us the information that he gave us that was absolutely critical. It’s saves minutes.”

Chief York tells 11 News the slippery roads made it hard for them to fight the fire since they couldn’t keep their footing. Crews also have to make sure their water in the hoses don’t freeze.

from grease. Firefighters also say a kid called 911. There are no injures to report. The family is displaced for right now. pic.twitter.com/brSokUfuq6 — Brian Sherrod (@briansherrodtv) December 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.