Power outage affects over 3,000 customers west of Colorado Springs, in Highway 24 area

A power outage affected the Manitou Springs and Cascade areas west of Colorado Springs, on Highway 24, Friday morning. This is the outage area as of 6:30 a.m. on 12/23/22.(Colorado Springs Utilities/Google Maps)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:45 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People in the Manitou Springs and Cascade areas west of Colorado Springs were without power Friday morning during an outage Colorado Springs Utilities said affected more than 3,000 customers.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities, the outage started just after 6:00 a.m. A map of the outage area as of 6:30 a.m. can be found at the top of this article, but at that time, some viewers in the area told 11 News their power had already been restored.

As of 7:05 a.m., it appears that power has been restored in the area. Colorado Springs Utilities originally estimated it would not be restored until just after 10:30 a.m.

