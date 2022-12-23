Police investigating after 2 men found dead in Pueblo

(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 9:58 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -Police are investigating after two men were found dead at a local business in Pueblo Thursday night.

Police said they were dispatched on a report of shots fired to a business on the 4100 block of N. Elizabeth Street, in north Pueblo, just before 10:30 p.m. According to officers, they found two men dead when they arrived on scene.

Police said they are investigating the incident as a suspicious death. As of Friday morning, no further information was available, and the incident was still under investigation.

