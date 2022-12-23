Passengers evacuated after Staten Island Ferry engine fire

The U.S. Coast Guard evacuated the passengers to the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island. (GERARD LAVELLE, TMX, CNN, Gerard Lavelle/TMX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:58 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Emergency personnel evacuated nearly 900 passengers from a Staten Island Ferry vessel Thursday evening following a fire in the ship’s engine room.

The New York City Fire Department said units responded to a report of a fire in the mechanical room of a ship in upper New York Bay shortly after 5 p.m., WNBC-TV reported.

Five people were reported injured, three of them requiring hospital treatment, WNBC-TV said.

The U.S. Coast Guard evacuated the passengers, including several wearing life jackets, to the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island. The ferry’s 16 crew members were also taken off the boat. The evacuation took less than an hour, WNBC-TV reported.

The NYC Department of Transportation said the vessel, the Sandy Ground, was temporarily anchored near Bayonne, New Jersey, as passengers were transferred. A spokesperson for NY Waterway said one of its ferries assisted with the evacuation.

The fire department said the fire was contained to the ship’s engine room and stack.

___

Video producer Annika Wolters contributed to this report from Bangkok.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

