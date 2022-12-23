Firefighters respond to house fire south of downtown Colorado Springs

At least one fire truck was involved in a crash on the way to the scene.
At least one fire truck was involved in a crash on the way to the scene.(KKTV)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in downtown Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.

This happened on south Sierra Madre street. Colorado Springs firefighters tell 11 News it was caused by chimney remnants being set on the home’s front porch.

Lt. Andrew Cooper with CSFD tells 11 News that a fire truck was involved in a crash while responding to the scene. He says no one was injured, but they did pull the rig off the scene while they took care of the people invovled.

This was one of several fires CSFD responded to on Friday. Lt. Cooper says they have been seeing an increased number of calls as many people have been cooking for the holidays. But he says they have been able to stay ahead of them.

“We haven’t had any major structure fires luckily and we’re gonna plan to keep it that way,” Lt. Cooper said.

Firefighters have been responding to these calls in temperatures close to and below 0 degrees; but, Lt. Cooper says they are more than willing to do so.

“Obviously, we’re happy to be out here, you know, this is the kind of temperatures that we work in, we’d rather be out here so everybody else isn’t,” Lt. Cooper said.

Firefighters are urging caution, both on the roads, and while cooking this holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A power outage affected the Manitou Springs and Cascade areas west of Colorado Springs, on...
Power outage affects over 3,000 customers west of Colorado Springs, in Highway 24 area
Tiffany Nelson
Stolen Christmas gifts, drugs found in stolen car in Colorado Springs
Ronnie Hillman dies at 31
Former Bronco, Super Bowl winner, Ronnie Hillman dies
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
Southbound I-25 just north of the Nevada/Tejon exit on Dec. 20, 2022.
Death investigation closed multiple lanes of I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday

Latest News

Example of brands on cattle reportedly stolen.
80 cattle reportedly stolen in Colorado, brands on missing animals include SJM and TC
As fire crews arrived on White Mountain Drive, they saw smoke filling up the entire home....
Young boy calls 911 after fire sparks in Cimarron Hills home
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
1 dead, 2nd rescued in Colorado Springs during sub-zero temperatures
Colorado Department of Transportation logo.
2 CDOT employees injured in ‘industrial incident’