Firefighters respond to house fire south of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in downtown Colorado Springs Friday afternoon.

This happened on south Sierra Madre street. Colorado Springs firefighters tell 11 News it was caused by chimney remnants being set on the home’s front porch.

Lt. Andrew Cooper with CSFD tells 11 News that a fire truck was involved in a crash while responding to the scene. He says no one was injured, but they did pull the rig off the scene while they took care of the people invovled.

This was one of several fires CSFD responded to on Friday. Lt. Cooper says they have been seeing an increased number of calls as many people have been cooking for the holidays. But he says they have been able to stay ahead of them.

“We haven’t had any major structure fires luckily and we’re gonna plan to keep it that way,” Lt. Cooper said.

Firefighters have been responding to these calls in temperatures close to and below 0 degrees; but, Lt. Cooper says they are more than willing to do so.

“Obviously, we’re happy to be out here, you know, this is the kind of temperatures that we work in, we’d rather be out here so everybody else isn’t,” Lt. Cooper said.

Firefighters are urging caution, both on the roads, and while cooking this holiday weekend.

