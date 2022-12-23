Famous restaurant Casa Bonita to reopen in May 2023

An undated photo of the Casa Bonita restaurant in Colorado.
An undated photo of the Casa Bonita restaurant in Colorado.(KKTV)
By Spencer Hansen
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:46 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Casa Bonita, the popular Mexican restaurant in Lakewood that’s been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Thursday that it will be reopening in May.

The restaurant has been a mainstay in the Denver area since it’s opening in 1973. Once part of a chain based out of Oklahoma City, the Lakewood location is the last of its kind. The restaurant has changed ownership several times, including most recently last year when the creators of the popular TV show ‘South Park’ Trey Parker and Matt Stone announced they had purchased the location. Since then, it has been closed for renovations.

Parker and Stone were joined by Casa Bonita’s new head chef, James Beard Award-nominated Chef Dana Rodriguez, to announce the news in a Youtube video on the restaurant’s website.

“I saw a thing in the news about what Coloradans want for Christmas and besides a new football team and fresh snow, they said they want an opening date for Casa Bonita, so guess what,” Parker said in the announcement.

“We got an opening day,” Stone and Rodriguez replied.

You can watch the full announcement video below:

