CUTE: Zoo welcomes baby hippopotamus just in time for Christmas

Officials with the Metro Richmond Zoo announced the birth of a pygmy hippo just in time for Christmas.(Metro Richmond Zoo)
By WWBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A zoo in Virginia says it has received an early Christmas present this year.

The Metro Richmond Zoo welcomed a pygmy hippopotamus earlier this month.

Zoo officials have shared photos and videos of the newborn getting acclimated to its new surroundings with parents Iris and Corwin.

WWBT reports the yet-to-be-named baby hippo is the second calf born at the zoo.

The calf reportedly has already added some weight, weighing 16 pounds three days after birth and 24 pounds at 1-week-old.

Officials with the zoo said a full-grown pygmy hippo could weigh up to 600 pounds.

According to the zoo, Iris and her baby are bonding privately but will be moved into an indoor pool area visible to guests soon.

The Metro Richmond Zoo is the only place in Virginia where people can see hippos.

