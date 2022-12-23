Crews battle structure fire and freezing temps in Cimarron Hills Friday east of Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - During freezing temperatures, firefighters battled a structure fire in Cimarron Hills on Friday.

Just before noon the Cimarron Hills Fire Department annoucned there was a “working structure fire” in the 7000 block of White Mountain Dr. The neighborhood is just south of Omaha Boulevard.

KKTV 11 News has a crew headed to the scene and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

