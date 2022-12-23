Cold Friday, Warmer Days Ahead

Staying dry...
COLD Friday - Warmer Weekend
By Sydney Jackson
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:47 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRIDAY: We’ll start out very cold and won’t feel a lot of recovery. Plan on wind chills in the single digits/below zero for much of the day. Despite a lot of sunshine, high temperatures will only manage the teens. We remain cold tonight, dropping back to the single digits for many.

CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY: Plan on warmer temps into the weekend. We will reach the 40s Saturday with even 50s on Christmas Day! We are dry with not a ton of wind either. Enjoy!

NEXT WEEK: We are dry for now with highs in the 40s and 50s. We’ll feel the wind pick up a bit by Wednesday.

