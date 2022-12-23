80 cattle reportedly stolen in Colorado, brands on missing animals include SJM and TC

BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered with 80 cattle missing in Colorado.

The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association shared details with the public on Friday, stating the cattle are mostly black and predominantly have blue, Y-Tex ear tags. The cows will have one of two brands: S JM (connected) or the Lazy TC connected followed by a quarter circle. Images of the brands can be viewed at the top of this article.

The animals were reportedly stolen recently in Baca County.

“Colorado’s Operation Livestock Thief program is offering an award up to $2,500 for information leading to the conviction of this criminal. All leads should be reported to the Baca County Sheriff’s office at 719-523-6677,” part of a news release from the Cattlemen’s Association reads. “The Colorado Brand Board has been notified and Brand Commissioner Chris Whitney has informed surrounding states of the missing livestock.”

Baca County is located on the southeast side of Colorado.

