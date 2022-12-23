80 cattle reportedly stolen in Colorado, brands on missing animals include SJM and TC

Example of brands on cattle reportedly stolen.
Example of brands on cattle reportedly stolen.(Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered with 80 cattle missing in Colorado.

The Colorado Cattlemen’s Association shared details with the public on Friday, stating the cattle are mostly black and predominantly have blue, Y-Tex ear tags. The cows will have one of two brands: S JM (connected) or the Lazy TC connected followed by a quarter circle. Images of the brands can be viewed at the top of this article.

The animals were reportedly stolen recently in Baca County.

“Colorado’s Operation Livestock Thief program is offering an award up to $2,500 for information leading to the conviction of this criminal. All leads should be reported to the Baca County Sheriff’s office at 719-523-6677,” part of a news release from the Cattlemen’s Association reads. “The Colorado Brand Board has been notified and Brand Commissioner Chris Whitney has informed surrounding states of the missing livestock.”

Baca County is located on the southeast side of Colorado.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A power outage affected the Manitou Springs and Cascade areas west of Colorado Springs, on...
Power outage affects over 3,000 customers west of Colorado Springs, in Highway 24 area
Tiffany Nelson
Stolen Christmas gifts, drugs found in stolen car in Colorado Springs
Ronnie Hillman dies at 31
Former Bronco, Super Bowl winner, Ronnie Hillman dies
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
Southbound I-25 just north of the Nevada/Tejon exit on Dec. 20, 2022.
Death investigation closed multiple lanes of I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday

Latest News

At least one fire truck was involved in a crash on the way to the scene.
Firefighters respond to house fire south of downtown Colorado Springs
As fire crews arrived on White Mountain Drive, they saw smoke filling up the entire home....
Young boy calls 911 after fire sparks in Cimarron Hills home
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
1 dead, 2nd rescued in Colorado Springs during sub-zero temperatures
Colorado Department of Transportation logo.
2 CDOT employees injured in ‘industrial incident’