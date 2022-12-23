2 CDOT employees injured in ‘industrial incident’

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) employees were injured following what Colorado State Patrol is describing as an “industrial incident” this week.

The incident happened on Tuesday at about 1:20 p.m. at a CDOT patrol camp, located at 2500 Rocky Mountain Avenue. Grand County is west of Boulder County.

“A snow cat working in the CDOT yard was backing near the sand shed when two CDOT employees walked around the corner of the building and were struck by the snow cat,” part of a news release from Colorado State Patrol reads. “Both employees were transported to the hospital; one with minor injuries, the other with serious injuries.”

Colorado State Patrol investigators determined there was no reason to file charges in the incident, however CDOT safety officers will continue investigating.

