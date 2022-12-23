1 dead, 2nd rescued in Colorado Springs during sub-zero temperatures

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:56 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person is dead and at least one other was hospitalized following sub-zero temperatures in Colorado Springs this week.

According to Colorado Springs police, a transient man was found dead in the 3600 block of Citadel Dr. on Thursday at about 2:30 p.m. The road is near N. Academy Boulevard and E. Platte Avenue.

“The deceased, a 42-year-old male was found deceased near a power transformer for a building, likely looking for warmth,” part of a statement from Senior Public Communications Supervisor Robert Tornabene with CSPD reads. “Officers noticed a layer of snow on his belongings, indicating he had been there for some time.”

Tornabene adds that 10 minutes after the deceased man was discovered, officers were called to the 500 block of Arrawanna St. for a possible deceased male in a homeless camp. The area is only about one mile away from the first scene.

“Medical personnel found signs of life and transported him to a hospital where hospital staff continued their work,” Tornabene added. “When officers left the hospital the male was still alive and the care of Emergency room staff.”

The identities of both men were not released publicly last time this article was updated. People experiencing homelessness in Colorado Springs can click here for resources from the city.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A power outage affected the Manitou Springs and Cascade areas west of Colorado Springs, on...
Power outage affects over 3,000 customers west of Colorado Springs, in Highway 24 area
Tiffany Nelson
Stolen Christmas gifts, drugs found in stolen car in Colorado Springs
Ronnie Hillman dies at 31
Former Bronco, Super Bowl winner, Ronnie Hillman dies
Tyra and Chance Bogert were amazed and surprised to see the ‘one-in-a-million’ occurrence...
Doorbell camera catches moose losing its antlers
Southbound I-25 just north of the Nevada/Tejon exit on Dec. 20, 2022.
Death investigation closed multiple lanes of I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday

Latest News

Colorado Department of Transportation logo.
2 CDOT employees injured in ‘industrial incident’
12/23/22
FRAUD FRIDAY: Watch for phishing scams
Fire in Cimarron HIlls 12/23/22.
Crews battle structure fire and freezing temps in Cimarron Hills Friday east of Colorado Springs
Police investigating after 2 men found dead in Pueblo