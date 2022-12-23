1 dead, 2nd rescued in Colorado Springs during sub-zero temperatures

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person is dead and at least one other was hospitalized following sub-zero temperatures in Colorado Springs this week.

According to Colorado Springs police, a transient man was found dead in the 3600 block of Citadel Dr. on Thursday at about 2:30 p.m. The road is near N. Academy Boulevard and E. Platte Avenue.

“The deceased, a 42-year-old male was found deceased near a power transformer for a building, likely looking for warmth,” part of a statement from Senior Public Communications Supervisor Robert Tornabene with CSPD reads. “Officers noticed a layer of snow on his belongings, indicating he had been there for some time.”

Tornabene adds that 10 minutes after the deceased man was discovered, officers were called to the 500 block of Arrawanna St. for a possible deceased male in a homeless camp. The area is only about one mile away from the first scene.

“Medical personnel found signs of life and transported him to a hospital where hospital staff continued their work,” Tornabene added. “When officers left the hospital the male was still alive and the care of Emergency room staff.”

The identities of both men were not released publicly last time this article was updated. People experiencing homelessness in Colorado Springs can click here for resources from the city.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.