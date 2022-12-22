Stolen Christmas gifts, drugs found in stolen car in Colorado Springs

A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using...
A Lexington woman has fallen victim to a nationwide trend of car thefts stolen simply by using a USB cord.(MGN)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:40 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Stolen Christmas gifts and drugs were found in a stolen car just a few days before Christmas.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department contacted a stolen, red Toyota Tundra near North Carefree and Powers. Police say the driver, 34-year-old Tiffany Nelson, was in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

After a search of the stolen car, police also found stolen U. S. mail and Christmas gifts. Police say the Christmas gifts are from Pike’s Peak region residents, and will be returned to the owners before December 25th.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cold weather graphic.
Colorado school district cancels classes with dangerous cold on the way
Southbound I-25 just north of the Nevada/Tejon exit on Dec. 20, 2022.
Death investigation closed multiple lanes of I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday
Family and friends want to find Emori before an incoming cold front drops temperatures to...
Missing Colorado Springs teen found safe, back with family
Still frame from body camera showing the arrest of a man in Colorado Springs on Oct. 9.
Attorneys announce federal lawsuit against city of Colorado Springs, police for alleged beating during arrest
Rubicon Drive on Dec. 19, 2022.
3 dead with murder-suicide investigation underway in Lorson Ranch neighborhood

Latest News

Donate to Mark Ingles' food drive on Nugent Drive in northeastern Colorado Springs
Donate to southern Colorado charities while you visit Christmas light displays
Signing Day
National Signing Day: Southern Colorado Football Players Sign NLI’s To Play At Collegiate Level
Bitter cold temps tonight through Friday!
Arctic Air Here Through Friday
Family and friends want to find Emori before an incoming cold front drops temperatures to...
Missing Colorado Springs teen found safe, back with family