Stolen Christmas gifts, drugs found in stolen car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Stolen Christmas gifts and drugs were found in a stolen car just a few days before Christmas.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department contacted a stolen, red Toyota Tundra near North Carefree and Powers. Police say the driver, 34-year-old Tiffany Nelson, was in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

After a search of the stolen car, police also found stolen U. S. mail and Christmas gifts. Police say the Christmas gifts are from Pike’s Peak region residents, and will be returned to the owners before December 25th.

